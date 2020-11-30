MOJÁCAR’S CRUZ ROJA ASKS FOR THE TOWN’S SOLIDARITY LEADING UP TO THEIR CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN





Mojácar’s Cruz Roja (the Spanish Red Cross), recently met with the local Mayor, Rosmari Cano, along with members of her Government team, in order to report on the work carried out so far during the health crisis and the current situation at their Branch. This also included plans to start organizing their Christmas campaign and the needs they are now facing for the forthcoming months.

Mojácar’s Cruz Roja has been working intensely from the outset of the health crisis and, they have become a lifeline for the many families that have been greatly affected economically.

They also wanted to express their thanks to the Council for the collaboration agreement between the two bodies, which included a contribution of 10,000 Euros. They have also had donations from two large supermarkets and many establishments and groups that have provided vital assistance by supporting them in their work.

After thorough reports carried out by Social Services, they have been able to help 62 families with money cards for essential goods and another 18 with the supermarket vouchers. Other direct aid continues to be given to those in need, by providing everyday items such as food and hygiene products.

Those requesting aid has doubled since the pandemic and are on the increase. The Junta de Andalucía provision of money cards along with the supermarket’s vouchers provided since the spring both finished in October.

The Cruz Roja Christmas food collection campaign is currently being drafted and their local President, Concepción Rivero Puche, is appealing to all Mojácar’s residents and businesses for their collaboration so that their volunteers can continue with their important work.

The restrictive measures that the pandemic has brought into force has left many families in a situation of great vulnerability and social hardship. The extension now to the closures and limitations placed on businesses means that the solidarity of everyone is needed now more than ever.