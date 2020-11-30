



It’s back “Mingle Bells” at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas on Fri 20th Dec 2pm. A two course Christmas lunch, Quiz Raffle, spot prizes 15 euros each. A chance for singles, couples to get together social distancing of course) for a fun afternoon hosted by fund raisers David and Loraine Whitney his time raising funds for “Help at Home”

Originally a ‘one off’ event this has now become an annual occasion and very popular. Rita and Dave of the Marina Bar have Covid measures in place for a safe and happy atmosphere.

Booking is essential as places are limited so anybody interested should call 965 705 907 for further details.