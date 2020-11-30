



The army has been sent in to provide assistance at a care home in Formentera del Segura where there is a coronavirus outbreak of 27 residents and staff. One resident is understood to have died.

Number 1 NBC regiment from Paterna, close to Valencia, is now camped outside the home where it is carrying out a comprehensive disinfection of the premises.

Mayor Francisco Cano (PP) said that the intervention of the army will be limited just to today, Monday, and only to the private residence Mediterráneo Decuvi. The building is located in the municipality of Formentera, but in the Los Palacios neighbourhood, one block from the urban area of ​​Rojales.

The first case among employees was diagnosed on November 6 and the first among residents was confirmed two days later, on November 8. Almost the entire staff, including the director, has been affected. This residence has 40 in patients who are all elderly or disabled, the only care home of its kind in the Vega Baja Region.

The Generalitat decided to intervene in the once it confirmed the outbreak, due to the fact that the entire workforce was infected. Health workers in the Torrevieja area have been supporting the operation of the centre since then.

The Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Regiment nº1 RNBQ “Valencia” nº 1, based in Valencia, has been mobilised in recent months to carry out support work during the health crisis and is now carrying out an in-depth disinfection in the residence

The military personnel, around 25 of them, moved with heavy vehicles and tentage. They have carried out a perimeter closure of the adjacent streets, in addition to entering the residence with special equipment.

The unit has been mobilised during the health crisis to help in situations such as those that are occurring in nursing homes with major outbreaks of the virus.