



A MAJOR OUTCOME of the Plenary meeting of Orihuela Town Council on 26 November was the firm promise that Orihuela Costa would at last have a Cultural Centre with an auditorium fit for a resident population of a third of the populace of the municipality.

Let us hope that it doesn’t take as long to build as the Emergency Centre!

On Tuesday, Salvador Illa, Spain’s Minister of Health made public details of the country’s coronavirus vaccination plan, with an optimistic note that the entire Spanish population could be vaccinated within a year and in Orihuela work is now underway in the search to find a mass grave containing the bodies of 17 men who were shot dead 6 months after the end of the Spanish Civil War in October and November 1939.