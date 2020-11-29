



Sergio Ramos broke the record for most international caps by surpassing the record set by legendary goalkeeper Buffon. Ramos made his 177th appearance for Spain when they played against Switzerland in Basel. Punters that use the William Hill promo codes are well aware of the defender’s great performances for both club and country, making him an integral figure for the La Roja at 34 years. His hard work has paid off after breaking that record.

He Is a Record-Breaker

It is not the first time the evergreen Spanish defender is entering the history books. In 2005, he made his national team debut in style. At the time, he was playing at Sevilla and became the youngest player to debut for Spain in 55 years. He made his international debut aged 18 years and 361 days. Since then, he has never looked back as he cemented his position and role in the team and has been part of a great era of success for the Spanish National team.

His partnership with Barcelona defenders Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol, who played right-back initially, was successful. In their time, the formidable defense enabled the La Roja to win two European Championships and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012. Ramos has not slowed with age, and his remarkable performances for Real Madrid have ensured he maintains his spot in the national team sheet.

He does not only contribute to his team defensively. He has a decent scoring record, scoring more than 100 goals for his club and 23 for Spain. For now, he can relax knowing that there is no other player in the history of European Football that has won as many caps.

Before losing the title to Ramos, Buffon had been the most capped European player for more than 20 years. The Italian goalkeeper who is still playing for Juventus at 42 years made 176 appearances for his country. For now, Ramos holds the title. Mexican legend Claudio Sanchez is the other player to have achieved 177 appearances for his country.

Ramos Could Beat the World Record Holder

There are only four men in the world that have made more appearances for their countries than Ramos. Fortunately for the Spanish defender, he could chase them down. Mohamed Ai-Deayea of Saudi Arabia and Bader Al-Mutawa of Kuwait have both represented their countries 178 times.

The other player he’ll have to beat on his way to the top is Oman’s Ahmed Mubarak, who has played for his country 179 times. Then, he will have to go for the top spot held by legendary Egyptian footballer Ahmed Hassan, the World’s most capped player with 184 caps for Egypt. If he can keep up his top performances, there is every chance for the Spanish defender to be on top of the World.