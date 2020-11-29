



The world that we are all used to has completely changed – and because of the pandemic that we are going through, we are all forced to this “new normal.” No matter where we are, it all affected us, and we have to deal with all these changes in our lives. Even in our everyday lives, we have to make adjustments to feel safer. To help you feel more cautious and prepared, here are the essential things you should always have in your bag.

To Keep You And Others Safe

Face masks and face shield helps protect everyone around you, they act as a barrier to prevent respiratory droplets from spreading to others. If you are an essential worker or can’t stay physically distanced, wearing a face mask and a face shield acts as an infection control strategy to eliminate cross-contamination.

Experts debunk the myth saying that wearing a mask for a more extended period of time will allow you to retain or breathe more carbon dioxide (CO2) or get less oxygen and make you ill. That is entirely untrue, and the longer use of any mask, including the medical ones, doesn’t cause carbon dioxide toxicity or lack of adequate oxygen in anyone. When going out, you should always have a mask and a spare one in your bag.

To Deter The Spread Of The Virus

The virus can be anywhere, since we couldn’t see it, we should do everything to deter its spread. The experts suggest that we should wash our hands regularly, but if you don’t have access to clean water or soap, you can opt for other hand hygiene materials such as alcohol and hand sanitizers.

For most of us that don’t want to bring any liquid materials in our bag, you can opt for disinfecting wipes. Get one with at least 60% alcohol as they are safe for your skin and kill all the bacteria, germs, and viruses.

If you think that they are heavy and bulky, there are small ones of each product that are perfect for your bag and everyday use. Bringing this will help you protect yourself and stop the spread of the virus.

To Keep You Healthy

Making your body healthy and immune system high is one of the best ways to avoid getting the virus. If you are not getting enough sleep or having a well-balanced diet, getting a dietary supplement is one way to help your body get the vitamins and minerals it needs. They also play an important role in some high-risk groups. However, it would be best to ask your doctor what the appropriate and prescribed vitamins are for you.

The future may seem uncertain, and the days are scarier, but this too shall pass. What we need to remember is to be careful and take the necessary precautions. It may seem a little extra to purchase and have all these things with you every time, but they can help you stay safe and healthy.