Crowds flock back to Torrevieja as winter temperatures set to drop





By Andrew Atkinson in Torrevieja

Crowds flocked back to the seaside on the Costa Blanca south before the winter temperatures are set to drop – with forecasts for rain looming.

As temperatures hit 27 degrees in late November in Torrevieja thousands of visitors arrived at the Playa Los Locos promenade that was a ghost town – hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic – at times this year.

Tourism dived due to a number of restrictions imposed, including 14 days isolation for UK holidaymakers, amid COVID-19 global travel bans.

A border curfew and border closures between Alicante and Murcia were also put in place, due to COVID-19.

Filming took place on Los Locos Torrevieja beach in the winter sun – with six people dancing wearing white gowns – and a female singer wearing a red traditional Spanish dress.

Temperatures are set to plunge to 19 degrees, with forecasts of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

On November 30 there is a 40% chance of showers; December 1, 40% scattered showers; December 2, 30% scattered showers. December 3 forecast is for sun/partly cloudy.