



By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos head the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 going into the weekend’s top of the table fixture (w/e Nov 29) against second place CF Popular Orihuela, despite suffering a 3-1 defeat against CF Rafal.

Monte lead the table on 12 points, under the helm of Jesus Santander, following the club’s return to the 1st Regional, ahead of CF Popular Orihuela and Hondon Nieves, who both have ten points.

At the other end of the table Racing San Miguel, CF Monnegre de Mutxamel and UD Aspense A sit in the bottom three.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 Sporting Costablanca top the table in the wake of a thumping 7-0 away win at Atletico Crevillente.

CF Inter Santa Pola defeated Formentera CF 4-0; Sporting Saladar and CD Horadada drew 2-2, Atletico Benejuzar defeated Torrevieja CF 3-1, with FB Redován C ‘B’ winning 1-0 away at Guardamar Soccer.