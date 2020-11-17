Montesinos police take action following ‘dumping’ incidents





Los Montesinos police are taking action following ‘dumping’ incidents in the Vega Baja town – assisted by newly fitted CCTV cameras.

“We continue to observe uncivil people, who dump waste and other belongings outside the established hours and areas,” said a spokesperson from the Policia.

“Now we not only catch them, by conducting surveillance rounds, but we also have help from our CCTV cameras, which record everything,” said the spokesperson.

The police highlighted the early success of the CCTV cameras, with a van which officers have traced the owner and will be dealt with.

“Los Montesinos is taking action for the town to be a cleaner place – this type of behaviour will not be tolerated,” said the spokesperson.