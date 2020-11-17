



The Mare Nostrum Torrevieja Handball Club, together with the Valencian Community Handball Federation, presented a day of the “FerFutur” handball coaching program promoted by the federation at the Torrevieja Sports Palace.

About 150 players from the cadet and infant teams of the Mare Nostrum Torrevieja Handball Club trained under the orders of the federation coaching staff with assistance from the club itself.

They introduced the players to the “FerFutur” program that allows the recognition of young talent from Valencian Community clubs for their subsequent selection into the different Valencian Community teams, which compete annually in different tournaments across the country where they have enjoyed a great deal of previous success.

Last season Mare Nostrum was the third club in the Valencian Community with the most youth players (257), being one of the few clubs that competes at the national level with its first team made up of 100% players from the local area.

This, together with the results obtained annually by the feeder clubs, makes Mare Nostrum a regional and national handball benchmark.

The club would like to thank the Valencian Community Handball Federation and the Trinidad Alfonso foundation for their assistance in this program, as well as the Torrevieja sports department for making their facilities available to run the program.