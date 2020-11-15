The Leader Newspaper Edition 841





After a relatively quiet period with few infections, businesses on the Orihuela Costa say they are now seeing a surge in cases of Coronavirus around the area with a number of bars and restaurants closing their doors following suspected instances among members of staff.

They accuse the local health authority of not providing the support that they need.

Torrevieja and The Orihuela Costa and District Branches of the RBL both held ‘scaled back’ Armistice Day commemorations last week which we report on page 3 and in Pilar de la Horadada, patients are being put at risk as many doctors have been 12 days without telephones.