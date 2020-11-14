Twenty Coronavirus cases in Almoradi Care Home





The Casaverde de Almoradí Care Home registered about twenty positive cases of the virus last week among it’s 150 residents.

The Department of Health has since confirmed that patients are now being treated by Primary Care from the Health Centre as well as the Vega Baja Hospital. New admissions have been put on hold for the time being with potential users being referred to other residences in the area with which the Generalitat has an agreement.

Casa Verde has declined to make statements, saying that they must be very “respectful” to the situation of their patients and their families “to protect them.”

In late August an outbreak of the virus also occurred at the Casa Verde Care Centre in Pilar de la Horadada which resulted in eighty positive cases and eleven deaths.

The incidence of the coronavirus in Almoradí is one of the highest in the entire Valencian Community with 471 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants.