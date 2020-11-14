CITROËN LIFESTYLE GIFT IDEAS BRING UNIQUE CHRISTMAS MAGIC TO UK HOMES





Citroën has put together a selection of gift ideas for this Christmas, which can all be purchased online

From more than 100 scale models, to board games and clothing, Citroën has a gift in mind for everyone

Citroën has put together a selection of gift ideas this Christmas. From hundreds of scale models, to board games and clothing, all of the gifts can be purchased online from its Lifestyle e-shop between 13 November and 25 December.

A favourite for both children and collectors alike, Citroën has more than 100 scale models available covering its entire 101 year history. These include the iconic 2CV, Type H, Mehari and Traction models at 1:18 scale – all which will make a wonderful addition at the foot of the Christmas tree.

Children have always had an important place in Citroën’s history, with the French carmaker building its first pedal car for children in 1924. Citroën is keeping the tradition alive this year with its La Petite Rosalie ride-on speedster (€140) pedal car.

For those with a love for games, the Citroën Origins Monopoly (€50) has reinterpreted the iconic boardgame for a thrilling automotive-themed adventure – ideal for both children and adults alike.

The French car maker has even come up with a remedy for motion sickness this Christmas. The SEETROËN glasses can be used by adults and children aged 10 and over and provide relief for motion sickness within 12 minutes – making them an ideal companion for upcoming trips.

For parents looking to improve their wardrobe, Citroën has partnered with Ice Watch to create the Ice Watch Oui are French watch (€70), featuring a sturdy and colourful design. Also available is The Citroënist men’s and women’s down jackets – available for €90.

Whilst music lovers will appreciate the powerful and immersive sound of the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Ami speaker (€149). Portable, lightweight and Bluetooth® enabled, it comes with a 15-hour battery life.

For a full range of Citroën gift ideas, visit: https://lifestyle.citroen.com/en/shop/_/pa1030/christmas-selection