Accessibility improved to Rojales Caves





The Rojales Ayuntamiento is currently undertaking work to improve the accessibility into las Cuevas del Rodeo, especially for those visitors with reduced mobility.

The works are understood to consist of landscaping improvements, reforestation and the creation of new paths, walkways and viewpoints using wood as the main material, thereby enabling greater integration into the landscape,

The Councillor for Culture and Historical and Natural Heritage, Inmaculada Chazarra, said that one of the main purposes “is to improve accessibility to all users but especially for people with reduced mobility due to the contours of the land.”

One of the most noticeable works is being carried out on one of the slopes that limit the areas occupied by cave dwellers. This area is being deeply restored, cleaned and covered with peat to prevent soil erosion and to promote the development of plants and grasses.

It will be complemented with the installation of small terraces repopulated with different species of plants with drip irrigation.

The work is being carried out by municipal gardening staff with assistance from students from a project of the Servei Valencià d’Ocupació i Formació, Labora.

Funding is being jointly provided by the Valencian Tourism Agency and the local administration.