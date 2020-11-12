



Despite his formal request to overturn the decision to end the Ribera Salud management of the Torrevieja Health Authority, the PP Leader of the Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, is still to receive any sort of reply from the Community President, Ximo Puig.

In his correspondence Mazón said that he considered the decision to be a ‘serious error’ and that he was ‘extremely disappointed’ by the fact that the Generalitat has not responded to his request, made on July 7 to prevent the reversal “at such a difficult time, especially as we are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.”

In the letter Carlos Mazón requested a meeting to explain “personally the reasons why he considered it necessary” to extend the concession of the management of the Torrevieja Hospital, which is scheduled to end in October 2021.

Mazón warned the President of the “serious error” that he is about to make and the detrimental effects that it will undoubtedly have on a number of important investments that could lead to a step backwards in the quality of care, as is currently the case in the Alzira Hospital, where data from the Ministry of Health already shows a notable increase in spending, and on waiting lists.