Flamenco demonstration in Sevilla





By Andrew Atkinson

As demonstrations go the Flamenco protest in Sevilla takes some beating!

A cortege of Flamenco dancers took the the streets to demonstrate against global governments’ legislation in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, as COVID-19 spikes following the initial outbreak in mid-March.

With lockdowns, curfews, and closures of businesses riots have erupted as millions of people have lost their livelihoods.

In contrast the Flamenco dancers marched in black, mourning the businesses that have closed doors permanently, or have ceased trading at present.