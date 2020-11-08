



Despite it’s recent troubled past, during which the Torrevieja Homeless charity almost closed it’s doors, the future now looks far more secure for Reach Out, Extiende de Mano, thanks to a most generous donation of 20,000 euros and 2,000 facemasks from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Torrevieja.

New hope also for Cala Mosca, in saving it from the construction of 1,500 new houses on Orihuela Costa’s last green area by the sea, provided by a recent opinion of the Ministry of Transport, Directorate General for Traffic, sent to the municipal government of Orihuela.