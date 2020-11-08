Busters Golf Society





For our November game, we traveled to El Plantio, as we approached the entrance to the course the sun came out giving us excellent weather conditions for the day, some of Plantio’s fairway’s had been reseeded and dressed but overall they were in reasonable shape, with the greens being in very good condition.

We had originally booked to play at La Serena but due to the dreaded Covid problems the Murcia province was on lockdown, but luckily El Plantio was able to accommodate us.

We returned to Bar Little Leias ( ex Bar El Toro ) in Calle Vigo Quesada 03170 for our presentation to be welcomed by Ian and his staff, due to one of our members recently celebrating his birthday, post-birthday food was added to the sandwiches and nibbles that the bar provides for us. Onto our winners, BF9 and not being amongst our first three winners was won by Bill Peters with fifteen points, our BB9 being won by John Rush with nineteen points, both receiving bottles of red wine sponsored by the bar.

Our nearest the pins winners were Bill Peters on holes seven and fourteen, Ian Allison on hole nine and Rob Ashman winning the eighteenth, all received sleeves of golf balls, we had two, two’s winners today, with Bill Peters and Terry Sharley sharing the pot, in third place with thirty-four points was Rob Ashman taking home a bottle of red wine.

n second place with thirty-five points was Peter List winning bottles of red and white wine sponsored by the bar but our winner on the day with thirty-seven points was Terry Sharley, taking home a bottle of Vodka, our soccer card winner with Sunderland was John Rawlings.

To spice things up this month John Rush added a prize for the least amount of putts taken over the eighteen holes by a none winner, this additional prize was won by our Captain Martin Collins taking thirty-two putts, over the eighteen holes.

These November results changed the leader board for the Player Of The Year competition which is won by a total of the best six scores over the year, we now have a close battle on for the overall POTY competition, the final game being played next month at Vistabella.

If you are interested in joining our small friendly society ( it’s free ) please contact me at bustersgolfsociety@hotmail.com with your handicap and phone contact details.

Barry Grinsell.