MONTGO PLAY FOR THE ‘QUAICH’





After heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, 13 pairs arrived at Oliva on Friday morning to a partly flooded car park but surprisingly a not so flooded golf course. The sun shone and the puddles were gone in no time.

The Quaich is a 4BBB stableford competition sponsored by Liz and Barry Butler. They are unfortunately still in the UK but sent a very nice message to everyone thanking them for playing and the committee for arranging the day on their behalf.

Winners of the trophy were Nigel Siddall and Peter Gardiner with 46 points, second on countback were Stella Fox and Steve Crossan with 39 points. Barry in his message insisted that if Steve was in the prizes he should donate 1 euro to the charity fund, which he duly did. Third also with 39 points were Ros Fletcher and Sue Burman with Gerian van Ooijen and Keith Cottrell fourth with 38 points.

Nearest the pins were won by Gerian on the 3rd and Sally Cottrell with a great birdie on the 18th par 4 nearest the pin in two shots.

Next week’s competition is the ‘James Randall Birthday’ stableford sponsored by Neil Carter.