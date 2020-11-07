Mojácar Tourism Councillors from the last thirty years meet to discuss the Industry





All Mojácar Tourism Councillors, who have held office between 1990 and the present day, recently met to discuss their ideas on improving the town as a visitors’ destination.

Invited to attend the meeting by the current Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero Leclerc, were Simón Cervantes Zamora, Pedro Gallardo Nájar, José Luis Artero, José Luis Cano Rodríguez and Ángel Medina Chulía.

Preceding this a few weeks ago, Mojácar Council initiated a participatory process aimed at establishing some guidelines for the next Mojácar Tourism Quality Plan. For this, Emmanuel Agüero Leclerc started a series of meetings for those working in the sector to discuss opinions, concerns and ideas through a sharing of information. These discussion groups will include the town’s business community, the large hotel chains as well as smaller hotels and hostels, sports and active tourism companies, with an input also from passenger transport representatives.

Although meetings such as these within the local tourism sector are held often, this event that brought together past Councillors from different political parties to look at the touristic future of Mojácar, was an exceptional occasion. All those invited immediately accepted the current Councillor’s invitation and were delighted to have the opportunity to contribute their ideas, with all their experience of having held their respective positions, although in quite different economic and social circumstances.

Tourism is one of the industries that has evolved and changed the most in the last thirty years and, all were in agreement that Mojácar has constantly made advancements, although there are always gaps to fill to keep it a competitive, quality destination in face of the strong competition. Although the town has considerably increased its hotel availability, overnight stays and occupancy percentages, the number of those registered in the town has decreased in recent decades.

The group unanimously agreed that tourism is vital to Mojácar and, therefore requires every administrative effort to strengthen and promote the industry. As a place widely regarded as a great regional showcase, as well as a town that attracts both visitors and residents, it needs to always look at its absolute best.

Praise was given regarding the Pueblo’s cleanliness and accessibility with its increased parking spaces and lift but, the point was made that this must be used in publicity to break the image of an inaccessible town. A support plan is needed to revitalize this area, which should include events and other activities throughout the year, as well as the possible refurbishment of the old Hotel El Moresco as an international school.

Also mentioned were additions and improvements to museum and exhibition areas, with commercial incentives for shops, bars, and restaurants and, assistance to refresh and improve the appearance of dwellings. The group agreed that as Mojácar Pueblo is one of the greatest tourist attractions in the region, present and future efforts must focus on a strategy to preserve and energize to avoid depopulation.

Other future necessities discussed included direct transport lines to the Airport and Regional Hospital, seafront improvements with bike lanes and pedestrians walkways and, the relocation or camouflaging of rubbish containers with additional recycling facilities. Of particular importance is the continuation of the year round seafront maintenance work, the removal of vehicles parked on maritime land and the provision of health and safety information in several languages for the benefit of both residents and visitors.

There were several ideas discussed that due to various factors, had not been possible to carry out, many of which remain in the pipeline. Among them is the creation of a Mojácar Art Museum to house the impressive, catalogued collection of modern works that the town owns, along with the promotion of archaeological tourism.

A more extensive network of trails and cycling routes is to be created, with a plan for more gardens and landscaped areas to enhance the town, with a viewpoint at the wetland mouth of the Rio Aguas. The Hotel El Moresco has the potential for use as a place of residential education and study, which would add to the revitalization of the Old Town. When the current pandemic situation changes, it is proposed to also revive the twinning with the town of Encamp and with the possibility of ​​twinning Mojácar with Jordan.

Finally, due to current circumstances, all agreed to rule out the development of large new infrastructures, such as a marina, for now.