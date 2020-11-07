



Society Golf and Covid-19

Following the Spanish lockdown on the 13th March 2020 the golf courses were allowed to re-open from the 11th May 2020 under a set of protocol guidelines and since then most local golf societies have been merrily playing golf and gradually disregarding the general safety guidelines because the virus has generally been well under control in this region of Spain.

Sorry to say but just like the Indians surrounding the Soldiers Wagon Train the virus is getting ever closer and I have experienced and had feedback of members of local golf societies either catching the virus or isolating because they have been in social contact with someone off the golf course who has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Perhaps is probably the right time to remind local golfers of the Covid-19 Safety protocol guidelines issues by the Spanish Golf Federation in conjunction with the Golf Course Association and the Spanish Government so consider the following the minimum that we should all do on society golf days:

Always wear a mask where social distancing can’t be maintained and in a shared buggy.

Use hand sanitiser.

No physical greeting (hugs, kisses and hand-shakes).

No touching flags.

No rakes in bunkers.

Nominate one buggy driver (no switching during the round)

No passing of scorecards between players

Sanitise hands on arrival back at bar for presentations.

Six persons only per table for presentations.

No moving between tables.

No moving table and chairs

Most importantly don’t even consider going golfing if you have any Covid-19 virus symptoms.

If we all do the above as a minimum we will have some chance at restricting and controlling the spread of the virus though the golfing population.

The deals shown in the table are some of the best prices currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €157 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Single Green Fee + Buggy El Plantio €98 Two Green Fees + Buggy (from 1pm) El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €48 Single Green Fee La Finca €206 Two Green Fees + Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €126 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €134 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €45 Green Fee (after 1.00pm) Las Ramblas €152 Two Green Fees + Buggy Lorca €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €154 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €48 Single Green Fee New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €124 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €115 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 1.00pm) Saurines €48 Single Green Fee Villamartin €172 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €113 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 3.00pm)

*Deals of the week:

Villaitana with two green fees and buggy on the Levante course for only €70 and €50 on the Poniente course.

La Manga North and South with two green fees, buggy and lunch for only €150.

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.