



Monday’s team ‘Counter Game’ was the version where you knew before each hole was played how many out of the four scores were to count. The fictional Albert obviously played well on the day as, with total score of 104 points, he was in the winning line up alongside AnneMarie Weisheit, Friedel Knebel and Pete Dunn. Ten points behind them and taking 2nd spot Albert appeared again, this time with Graham & Petina Murray and Mike Chapman.

Wednesday and it was round five (of six) to determine this year’s individual Stableford champion. There were plenty of very good scores with 36 points not even being enough to make the top six! Nigel Price once again had his name in lights by carding 41 points and was closely followed home by Pete Dunn with 40. Joyce McClusky moved up the Ladies leader board with a well earnt 39 points. Two ‘2’s today; Alan Douglas and Nigel. With one round left to play it’s a very close call and any one of up to 20 players are still in with a shout of taking this year’s title.

Friday saw myself and Lindsay Forbes battle it out in the final of this year’s ‘Pairs Match Play Competition’ up against in form Nigel Price and Reg Akehurst. I am delighted to report that for the second time in the last three years Lindsay and I took the title winning 5&4.

With 82 points it was Pete Dunn, Marleen Billen, Ron Phipps and ‘Albert’ who took 1st place in today’s ‘Change Partners’. Again, ten points behind them, taking silver, were Terry Field, John Drakesmith, Paul Brown and Yvonne Phipps.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell