



MORE than a third (34%) of people have noticed a deterioration in their eyesight during the pandemic, a new survey reveals.

The figures, released today by Specsavers Ópticas, show that nearly half of people (44%) are more health aware as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, thousands of people were unable to attend routine eye tests during the height of lockdown restrictions and are being encouraged to rearrange a visit as soon as they can.

Francisco Jurado, store director of Specsavers Ópticas in Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia says: ‘During lockdown many of us were spending more time looking at screens, reading, or watching TV, which is likely to make people more aware of pre-existing sight conditions or the fact that their prescription may have changed. More screen time can also lead to eye strain and visual fatigue, which isn’t usually serious but could explain why so many people have been reporting issues.’

Francisco says it is incredibly important for people to seek professional help if they notice any change in their sight. However, it’s equally important to keep up with regular eye checks too.

‘Fifty percent of sight loss is avoidable with early detection, however, during the height of the pandemic many people may not have had access to these diagnostic tests. Not only does this mean their eyesight is at risk but potentially other aspects of their health too.

‘That’s because while there are several changes we may notice in our vision which could be a sign of a wider health condition, there are also some things that can only be detected during an eye test.

‘We would encourage anyone who has any concerns, or who is due a routine eye test, to make an appointment as soon as they can.’

In response to the pandemic, Specsavers Ópticas has introduced a series of hygiene and personal protection measures to ensure a safe and reassuring experience.

Francisco adds: ‘The safety of our customers remains our ultimate priority and we have worked hard to put in place robust measures to create an uncompromisingly safe store environment and reassure our customers. As well as limiting the number of customers in store at any given time, social distancing, thorough disinfection of our stores, equipment and products, and full use of screening and medical grade PPE, are standard in all of our stores.’

There are six Specsavers Ópticas stores on the Costa Blanca, in Javea, Calpe, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia. For more information or to book an appointment visit, specsavers.es