



By Andrew Atkinson

The Department of Health reports on the data transferred by Public Health, regarding Pilar de la Horadada on November 2, 2020, yields the data of 44 active cases of coronavirus throughout the municipality.

Since the pandemic began, 309 cases have been recorded as the curve continues to rise in Pilar de la Horadada.

In a statement from Pilar de la Horadada it said: ‘In schools, in recent weeks, there have been several confined classrooms. Currently, in a single centre, there are 7 confined classrooms.

‘They recommend that we increase protection measures in agricultural work, and minimize social contact.

‘We always have to wear the mask, and use disinfectant gel. They also remind us that it is forbidden to leave the territory of the Valencian Community, with the exception of authorised cases.’