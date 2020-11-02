Weekend Local Football





By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel (main picture) and CD Montesinos were amongst teams that played their Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 fixtures behind closed doors at the weekend, due to the COVID-19 regional border restrictions in place.

Supporters of Racing San Miguel were able to watch the game, via Vega Fibra San Miguel live streaming on Facebook.

CD Montesinos travelled to Hondon Nieves CF on the back of two victories in the opening two fixtures of the 2020-21 season following promotion last season.

CF Atletico Algorfa (pictured below) travelled to Inter Santa Pola. A round-up of results and photos will be online at www.theleader.info