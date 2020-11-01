



The orangetree golf society played at el Valle on a beautiful sunny day yet again. The wind was kinder to the golfers than last week but still came into play on a fair few holes, making many of them seem a longer than they looked.

The course was set up well with the tees forward on a few holes which showed in the scores. The par 3’s proved to be reachable with all four obtaining close to the pin shots, and even two two’s were obtained on them.

The pairs competition was won by Steve Thorpe and Kedric Rhodes, getting a great score of 44 points.

The prizes were presented by club secretary John Flemming. Well done to Steve and Kedric.