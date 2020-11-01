



It has now been confirmed that Alicante-Elche Airport is to be renamed in honour of the Orihuela poet Miguel Hernandez. The announcement was made on the 110th anniversary of his birth last Thursday.

As Hospital pressure continues to intensify in the province, local centres are now ensuring that they are covid ready, as is former Strictly come dancing resident of Punta Prima, Vincent Simone who has pledged to help the needy as the coronavirus situation sweeps across the world that has led to curfews in Spain and a new lockdown in the UK.