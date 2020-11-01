



Iberdrola has installed three new recharging points for electric vehicles in San Fulgencio, located on Calle Mar Tirreno, 2.

The facilities consist of two double fast chargers, 50 kilowatts (kW) of power, and another double 22 kW semi-rapid charger, which will be available 24 hours a day and will allow the charging of up to four vehicles simultaneously.

The mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere visited the charging points together with councillors and Iberdrola executives in the province, who were able to explain and demonstrate the operation of the units during the commissioning act.

The project is part of the agreement reached between Iberdrola and the San Fulgencio City Council in the fight against climate change and the promotion of sustainability.

The council has provided the land free of charge, while Iberdrola has provided the equipment and installation, which it will manage for ten years.