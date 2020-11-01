



27 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to El Valle GC for the October meeting and to compete for the Memorial Cup. Our Memorial Cup was introduced a few years ago to remind us of members who have now passed.

It was also the day we handed over our annual donation to the Royal British legion for the Poppy Appeal, and Mick ‘the Grip’ Reeves was there to accept the donation.

A big thank you to everyone involved with Alfies GS.

The course at El Valle was in excellent condition, as was the weather, so no excuses and congratulations to our winners.

Runner Up in the Gold Division was Geoff Sinclair, with 31 points.

Winner of the Silver division was Steven Youngs, with 32 points.

Silver division Runner up was Ron Eaton, with 29 points.

Nearest the pin on hole 2 – Sponsored by ‘The Keg’N’Kitchen’ went to Geoff Sinclair.

Nearest the pin on hole 9 – Sponsored by ‘The Avenue‘ went to Ian Ingledew.

Nearest the Pin in 2 on hole 15 – Sponsored by ’The Street Restaurant’ went to Ian Ingledew.

Longest Walk went to Norman Howes.

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, and to Ben and Gary at The Keg’N’Kitchen for their ongoing sponsorship and hospitality on the day.

Our next meeting of the year is at Las Ramblas on Thursday, 26th November 2020.