Torrevieja winter Pool fixtures playing time brought forward





By Andrew Atkinson

Due to the coronavirus curfew imposed by the Valencia government of closing times in bars, the Torrevieja winter Pool League have taken steps to keep the 2020-21 season going.

Torrevieja pool League chairman Alan Boswell has notified all clubs that game times can be brought forward after the reduced bar serving closing time announcement.

“Following the authorities having now introduced a curfew from midnight to 6am in our regional locality, match starting time will now have to be 7pm, with effect from October 27, to avoid any confusion, and until further notice.

“However, certain teams may struggle and therefore wish to bring the match time forward. In this situation any team wishing to do so will need to communicate directly with their opponents.

“Please ensure that you notify all your members and bar owners, so that complications don’t arise.”

