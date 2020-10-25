



The Autonomous and Provincial Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship delivered some magnificent results for the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Torrevieja last week.

Due to covid-19 both championships were held at the same time in the city of Onteniente with the Torrevieja club winning medals through Miley Martinez, Alisa Zatsepilina, Lucía Leshan Cañas Mendo, Tatyana Schevchyk, and Aniya Tuganbekova

Star of the show was Miley Martínez premiering at this level and taking the gold medal, in the juvenile category.