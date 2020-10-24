



The overnight curfew will come into force this coming Sunday morning 25 October throughout the Valencian Community. This was announced today by the president of the Generalitat, XImo Puig, in an statement in which he has called on Valencian society to “rise to the challenge” and to exercise extreme caution to prevent further positive cases from continuing to rise.

As such public movement is restricted in Valencia, Alicante and Castellón from 1am tonight, because of the late notice, but midnight thereafter, until six in the morning. The rule will last at least until 9 December.

“We already knew that this road was long, but we have done well although now we have to do better. I ask that we return to those high levels of protection. We cannot close our eyes, we must react to the situation”, said the president.

The Consell has also announced that it will request the declaration of the state of alarm in the Community. A request that adds to the one already made by other Autonomous Communities and which will likely be approved, predictably, in the next extraordinary Council of Ministers scheduled for Sunday.

Only yesterday there were more than 1,200 new infections and eleven deaths in the Community..