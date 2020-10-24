Gary during his time as manager of Hyde
By Andrew Atkinson

Former Manchester City and Crystal Palace footballer Gary Lowe has died suddenly in Spain, aged 61. Lowe passed away peacefully on October 23.

After his football career as a player and manager, Lowe, father to son Benito, 20, moved to Spain, where he co-ran the La Hacienda bar in Lo Crispin, Algorfa.

Lowe’s colleagues paid their condolences after his shock death. A statement said: La Hacienda bar and grill, Lo Crispin, regrets to inform all customers and friends that at 10am on October 23 our good friend and colleague Gary Lowe passed away peacefully.

*The Leader chief sports editor Andrew Atkinson will feature Gary Lowe’s football career in his SportsTalk column next week as a tribute.

