



By Andrew Atkinson

Former Manchester City and Crystal Palace footballer Gary Lowe has died suddenly in Spain, aged 61. Lowe passed away peacefully on October 23.

After his football career as a player and manager, Lowe, father to son Benito, 20, moved to Spain, where he co-ran the La Hacienda bar in Lo Crispin, Algorfa.

Lowe’s colleagues paid their condolences after his shock death. A statement said: La Hacienda bar and grill, Lo Crispin, regrets to inform all customers and friends that at 10am on October 23 our good friend and colleague Gary Lowe passed away peacefully.

*The Leader chief sports editor Andrew Atkinson will feature Gary Lowe’s football career in his SportsTalk column next week as a tribute.