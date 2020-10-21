



Ryanair has announced that it will operate 4 new domestic routes in Spain as of December 1, 2020, after registering a record increase in demand from Spanish consumers.

With these new flights, the company continues to support regional trade and local tourism, facilitating travel for all those who wish to visit their friends and family, at a time when most airlines are reducing their operations.

Weekly frequency of the four new routes are Alicante – Vitoria x 2, Barcelona – Lanzarote x 4, Malaga – Valencia x 3 and Palma – Jerez x 2

Spanish customers can now book their getaways until March 2021, flying with the lowest rates and with the guarantee of the set of sanitary measures that Ryanair has put in place to protect its customers and the crew.

Jason McGuinness, Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We are happy to launch 4 new domestic routes in Spain as of December 1, 2020. From now on, Spanish customers will be able to book their trips through Spain with the lowest rates and the est security necessary thanks to the set of sanitary measures that Ryanair has put in place to protect its customers and the crew ”.