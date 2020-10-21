



The Orihuela City Council has taken more than a year to award the contract for the repair works at the mouth of the Rio Nacimiento at La Glea beach in Campoamor, for a cost of 72,000 euros, despite being in possession of an “abbreviated and much simplified” procedure.

The winning company, Constu Archena, who were chosen from 18 bids, is also going to start the repair works at a time of the year when there is still a major risk of torrential rains. The section to be repaired is on Avenida de las Adelfas, between Rambla del Río Nacimiento and Calle Rubén Darío.

The Rio Nacimiento promenade suffered major damage to the walkway and this is not the first time this has happened. The two sectors of the urbanisation are currently cordoned off with everything still seeming to indicate that the coastal authority will take even more time to restore the road.

At the moment the area can only be used by pedestrians.