Las Salinas Petanca League





The Winter season has got underway with the Cup Y& Plate first round with 40 teams competing.

The Holders Los Bandidos 2, made a sound start winning away to Premier side Las Filipinas Hawks a good match which went to the visitors 5-1 a number of matches were closely fought with 5-4 wins by Danish Dynamite away to Peacocks Blue.

Blagul snatched victory in the ladies double over La Rosaleda. In form, Florentilles impressed with a 5-r4 over Rojales 3. Feathers 2, won away to El Rancho by 5-4. Lakeside Hellcats were also t5-r4 victors away to Los Altos Dragons. Ricon de Pedro pulled off a good away win over Bandidos 2, by 5-4.

Premier Champions France Belgas Justin won away to Peacocks Red t5-1. Torre Bears won at home to El Raso by 6-3. Franco Belgas Lucky also had a 6-3 win over Laguna Rosa Vikings. Feathers 1, won away to Falcons by 7-2.

Newly promoted to the Premier Amigas Belgas proved too strong winning at Lakeside Vikings by 5-1.

LAS Piranas were in good form winning 7-2 at home to Los Altos Diablos.

Laguna Rosa Bubbles won away to new member Torre Mediterania by 5-1.

Rocajuna Devils newly promoted into the Premier won at home to San Miguel 5-1. Franco Belgas Dalton, Won away to Torre Eagles by 5-1. Rojales Thader proved too strong for the Pirates winning 6-0. Rocajuna won away to Los Altos Diamonds -5-0.El Limonar won away ton newcomers Legionnaires by 5t-1