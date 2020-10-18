SMGS at La Serena. October 14th, 2020





A good turnout for the second golfing day of Mick Roscoe’s captaincy, with 35 members and 4 guests making their way to a course not played for some time. La Serena is a little like Las Ramblas, you either quite like it or hate it (unlike Ramblas where you either love it or say you will never go back – but do!).

The 16 holes with water were not enough to deter many from some excellent scoring, with two outstanding returns. Steve Hart’s 42 points just pipped Alan MacDonald’s 41, the latter’s recent stay in the UK clearly having given him time to forget golf and simultaneously improve his game. There are a few of us who maybe could do with adopting the same strategy! Unusually scoring across all three categories was very even, with none of the main prize winners doing worse than 36 points.

However, we still had a much contested Abacus. Captain Mick Roscoe was sure he had landed the rather good bottle of Jumilla on offer, but was beaten on countback by first time Abacus winner Anne Reilly. The standout nearest the pin went to Neil Oliver who, on the stroke index one par three, missed a hole in one by no more than a foot.

The day’s winners were the following:

Bronze Category: 3rd Mike Kaylor (36 on CB), 2nd Neil Oliver (36 on CB), and 1st Alan MacDonald with an excellent 41 points.

Silver Category: 3rd Kyrre Skarsmoen (36 on CB), 2nd Roddy Duncan (36 on CB), and first, with the day’s best score, Steve Hart with a superb 42 points.

Gold Category: 3rd Keith Little (37 on CB), 2nd Tony Smale (37 on CB) and 1st Michael Lausch with 38 points.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Mick Roscoe’s Property Shop): Hole 3 Neil Oliver, Hole 9 Yvonne Davies, Hole 15 Dave Rowe, Hole 17 Keith Little.

Abacus: Anne Reilly

Best Guest Winner: Mike Jeroen

Our thanks go to all La Serena staff for their contribution to an enjoyable day. Next week we will be at El Valle. Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Mick Roscoe a call on 649226955.