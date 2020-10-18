‘Mike Probert talks Golf (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).





Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Around and about the Courses – Update

The covid-19 corona virus continues to take a grip of countries on a global basis with impacts on both the health and finances of both individuals and businesses.

The golf industry is just a part of this struggle against the virus and all local courses are operating without the income from tourist golfers and this impacts on the level of service that they can provide with some members of staff still on ERTE (Furlough) from March 2020.

Below is a short review of some of the courses in the regions of Alicante and Murcia.

Alicante

The course remains closed to the general public, allowing only members, groups and existing pre-bookings to play the course but they have taken the time to re-vamp the greens and clubhouse ready for when the tourist golfers return.

Alhama

Unfortunately GNK have had to make the tough decision to close the course from the 20th October 2020 until further notice.

Campoamor

The course is fully open to the public and the greens, which were re-laid last year are significantly better than previous although still with some evidence of mixed grasses on the greens.

Font Del Llop

This excellent golf course remains open to the public at some of the lowest green fee rates in the region but with limited refreshment services as they have taken the opportunity to re-build the restaurant facilities.

Hacienda Riquelme

Unfortunately and similar to Alhama, GNK have unfortunately decided to close the course until further notice.

Lo Romero

Due to the lack of tourist golfers the course remains closed on Sunday’s and Monday’s and the situation currently applies for the months of October and November.

Mar Menor

One month ago the course was in a very poor condition but the two temporary greens have now been removed, the waste areas improved and now they have just a few bunkers on the back nine which are GUR.

We will keep you updated in upcoming articles as the situation develops and changes.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf

The deals shown in the table are some of the best prices currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €157 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Single Green Fee + Buggy El Plantio €98 Two Green Fees + Buggy (from 1pm) El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €48 Single Green Fee La Finca €206 Two Green Fees + Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €126 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €134 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €45 Green Fee (after 2.00pm) Las Ramblas €152 Two Green Fees + Buggy Lorca €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €154 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €48 Single Green Fee New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €124 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €115 Two Green Fees & Buggy (after 2.00pm) Saurines €48 Single Green Fee Villamartin €172 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €113 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 3.00pm)

*Deals of the week:

Villaitana with two green fees and buggy on the Levante course for only €70 and €50 on the Poniente course.

La Manga North and South with two green fees, buggy and lunch for only €150.

