‘Mike Probert talks Golf (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.
Around and about the Courses – Update
The covid-19 corona virus continues to take a grip of countries on a global basis with impacts on both the health and finances of both individuals and businesses.
The golf industry is just a part of this struggle against the virus and all local courses are operating without the income from tourist golfers and this impacts on the level of service that they can provide with some members of staff still on ERTE (Furlough) from March 2020.
Below is a short review of some of the courses in the regions of Alicante and Murcia.
Alicante
The course remains closed to the general public, allowing only members, groups and existing pre-bookings to play the course but they have taken the time to re-vamp the greens and clubhouse ready for when the tourist golfers return.
Alhama
Unfortunately GNK have had to make the tough decision to close the course from the 20th October 2020 until further notice.
Campoamor
The course is fully open to the public and the greens, which were re-laid last year are significantly better than previous although still with some evidence of mixed grasses on the greens.
Font Del Llop
This excellent golf course remains open to the public at some of the lowest green fee rates in the region but with limited refreshment services as they have taken the opportunity to re-build the restaurant facilities.
Hacienda Riquelme
Unfortunately and similar to Alhama, GNK have unfortunately decided to close the course until further notice.
Lo Romero
Due to the lack of tourist golfers the course remains closed on Sunday’s and Monday’s and the situation currently applies for the months of October and November.
Mar Menor
One month ago the course was in a very poor condition but the two temporary greens have now been removed, the waste areas improved and now they have just a few bunkers on the back nine which are GUR.
We will keep you updated in upcoming articles as the situation develops and changes.
We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:
The deals shown in the table are some of the best prices currently available to you:
|Golf Course
|Price
|Comments
|Alenda
|€98
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Altorreal
|€120
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Bonalba
|€100
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Campoamor
|€157
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Don Cayo (Altea)
|€45
|Single Green Fee + Buggy
|El Plantio
|€98
|Two Green Fees + Buggy (from 1pm)
|El Valle
|€59
|Single Green Fee
|Font Del Llop
|€90
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Hacienda Del Alamo
|€48
|Single Green Fee
|La Finca
|€206
|Two Green Fees + Buggy
|La Galiana
|€53
|Single Green Fee
|La Marquesa
|€126
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|La Sella
|€50
|Single Green Fee
|La Serena
|€134
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|La Torre
|€118
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Las Colinas
|€45
|Green Fee (after 2.00pm)
|Las Ramblas
|€152
|Two Green Fees + Buggy
|Lorca
|€100
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Lo Romero
|€154
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Mar Menor
|€48
|Single Green Fee
|New Sierra Golf
|€82
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Puig Campana
|€124
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Roda
|€115
|Two Green Fees & Buggy (after 2.00pm)
|Saurines
|€48
|Single Green Fee
|Villamartin
|€172
|Two Green Fees & Buggy
|Vistabella
|€113
|Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 3.00pm)
*Deals of the week:
Villaitana with two green fees and buggy on the Levante course for only €70 and €50 on the Poniente course.
La Manga North and South with two green fees, buggy and lunch for only €150.
For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.