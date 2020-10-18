Lo Crispin Golf Society at Altorreal





On Wednesday 14th. October 31 members and 1 guest played for the Society’s 4th. and final ‘Major ‘of the year, the Nominated Pairs. In this competition players compete in teams of 2 in an 18 hole stableford. In this competition players can choose who to team up with and the best score of each pair at every hole is recorded. The weather was ideal for playing golf and the course was generally in good condition.

What surprised us though and is or should be regarded as not acceptable, is for the course staff to be holatining greens as we were playing them ! We were not warned in advance that this would be happening. Following the game we returned as usual to Lo Crispin Tavern where the friendly and hospitable served us a selection of Tapas. The day’s prizewinners were :

In 1st. Place and winners of the Nominated Pairs Trophy – Pete Childes and Paddy Shea with 39 pts.

2nd Place – Mark Good and Mike Ellson with 36 pts.

3rd. Place – Brian and Sue Smith with 33 pts.

N.T..P. on Par 3s

Hole 5 – Sue Smith

Hole 8 – Pete Childes

Hole 10 – Gordon McGregor

Hole 17 – Ronnie Speirs

The 2s ‘pot’ was shared by Ronnie Speirs and Derek Worwick (guest)

The Free Game Draw was won by Brian Coultate.

Our next game is an individual stableford at Las Ramblas on 28th. October.

Steve Harrington (Handicap and Membership Secretary)