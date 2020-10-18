Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 12.10.20





Hola! and welcome to Stableford week. Played over three rounds, it would be the player with the highest total at the end of Friday’s game who would win this year’s title.

Day one and Graham Murray took an early lead with 38 points (just easing out Lindsay Forbes on countback). Three players, Friedel Knebel, Bryan Neal and Petina Murray shared the next three spots each scoring 37 points whilst yours truly got onto the leader board with 36. Collecting a tidy sum Friedel carded the only ‘2’ today.

After Wednesday’s game we saw no less than seven players with a total score of over 70 points. With 74, four players, Graham Murray, Lindsay Forbes, Friedel Knebel and Trevor Pullyblank were sharing the lead. Mark Western won on the day with 41 points on countback from Trevor. Reg Akehurst and Nigel Price took the next two places both with 39. Well done to Marleen Billen, Terry Field and Liz Robertson on achieving a ‘2’.

Friday and it was ‘Judgement Day’. With an outrageous 45 points Mike Mahony took the spoils on the day and, out of nowhere, into the runner’s up spot overall with 112. His round included a ‘2’ on the par 4 eighth, worth 5 points, but he won nothing as he doesn’t partake in this little side line wager! Marleen Billen took today’s runners up place with 42 points but it was not enough to get her onto the overall leader board.

Following his 41 in round two Trevor Pullyblank posted 40 points to take third place on the day and the overall title with 114. There were two ‘2’s that did count today, one going to Bryan Neal and the other (wait for it)………me! Overall Graham Murray secured the bronze medal with a combined total score of 108.

A very enjoyable week’s competition had by all (well most) and with the Pairs Matchplay just around the corner those that didn’t do quite as well as they would have hoped will have the chance to redeem themselves.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell