



16th October 2020 – Bonalba Golf Course was the venue for the La Marina Golf Society’s game this week, where the members were competing for the Helena and Paolo Trophy.

The winner of the Gold Division with 35 points was John Brastock, winning the Silver Division also with 35points was Vic Smith. Therefore, on countback and Winner of the Helena and Paolo Trophy was Vic Smith.

The par threes were very tricky this week and we only had one winner, which was Rod Loveday. The two’s pot wasn’t won so there will be a rollover to our next game, which will be at El Plantio.

A big thank you to Helena and Paolo owners of the La Marina Sports Club for the day’s Sponsorship and the after-game refreshments, they are as always very much appreciated.