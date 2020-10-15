



The Orangetree Autumn Shield was played at Lo Romero on a blustery autumn morning.

The course was set up for the long hitters as the yellow tees were set nearly as far back as the white championship tees. This proved to make the course very long, nearly adding 200 yards to the normal set up.

This showed in the scores which proved unusually low for the 16 players who competed on the day.

The overall winner who championed over the rest of the field was Peter Curley who came in on the 18th with an overall stableford score of 33 points.

The par 3’s were also set up with the tees so far back only one out of the four were hit for a closest to the pin.

The weather picked up and the wind died down by midday but the course still proved a tricky challenge, but was in tip top condition. Congratulations to Peter, who was presented the shield by the Orangetree captain Stuart Robertson.