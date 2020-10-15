LaMangaTorre CC Malaga training ahead of Halloween tour





By Andrew Atkinson

La Manga Torrevieja Cricket Club (LMTCC) players travelled to Cartama, Malaga, for a training weekend with the local teams of Costa del Sol Crusaders, Malaga, Granada and Gibraltar.

“The players were put through their paces with a long day of training, with fielding practice, batting drills and accuracy bowling, ahead of matches,” Kieran Wood from LaMangaTorreCC told The Leader.

Three teams of 12 participated in a Round Robin of T10 matches. The LMTCC players were divided with C. Wood, A. Alger, P. Harvey and C. Hunt going into team 1. P. Fletcher and E. Fowler going into team 2 and K. Wood going into team 3.

The final was decided by run rate, with Team 2 (P. Fletcher and E. Fowler) taking on team 3 (K. Wood). After a hard fought final Team 2 won, with a 15 run victory.

“It was a good weekend by the players and a great preview of things to come, when the team return for the second annual Halloween tour,” said Kieran.

League T20 cricket returned with LMTCC playing Alfas 1st.

The return of the Development Squad saw the team travel to Alfas for a 40-overs friendly, with new players looking to make an immediate impact in the squad.

LaMangaTorreCC are playing in a scaled-down T20 season, due to COVID-19.