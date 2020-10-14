



Additional containment measures expected in the coming hours

News website activaorihuela.es is reporting that the incidence rate of COVID-19 in Orihuela has increased dramatically following the holiday weekend and has now reached 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As such it says that the City Council and the Conselleria could announce additional containment measures in the coming hours, given the worrying worsening of the epidemiological situation in the city

This data is quite worrying, as it places Orihuela as one of the municipalities with the worst levels of contagion in the Valencian Community, well above the surrounding urban centres.

The department director, José Gabriel Cano, states that the situation is bad, and as such, the Orihuela City Council and the Ministry of Health, are already considering the adoption of additional containment measures, which will be announced in the coming hours.

Among them, the reduction of capacity and other limitations are likely to be introduced. Cano confirms that in Orihuela there is community transmission and it is even more essential to comply with quarantines and with basic health guidelines such as the use of a mask and frequent hand washing.

There are a total of 23 municipalities in the province of Alicante that now exceed the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, set yesterday by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, at which point alarms are registered and additional measures should be introduced.

The most worrying situation continues to be that in Pinoso, wwhere there is an incidence of 514 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure that has increased by 63 points over the weekend, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health.

The increase in infections has already forced the City Council to take further restrictive measures to prevent the pandemic from spreading.