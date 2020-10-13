



Across all organizations, increased quality in customer experience seems to be a shared goal. This, in turn, helps promote customer satisfaction, reinforces loyalty, and thus broadens the clientele base. The primary step to improving customer experience is to leverage artificial intelligence to gain insights into customers’ preferences.

There are some IT practices that are widely prevalent across organizations. Some are of utmost importance when it comes to dealing with customer satisfaction, and one crucial practice is providing sturdy technical support in times of need. Technical support is an IT practice that is essential to the success of any and every business.

Customer care providers are able to gain deeper insights into the problems that their customers might have and thus work on them to better facilitate their services in the future. This support may be outsourced or even provided by an in-house team – but is absolutely necessary in ensuring that customers are not dissatisfied when they approach you having problems and queries.

Understanding and being able to process natural-language along with machine learning allows a deeper analysis of customer sentiments and provides a larger scope to dissect customer feedback.

Sales and Marketing is yet another field in which Artificial Intelligence can contribute in terms of in-depth analysis, recognizing opportunities and recommending immediate action plans. Solutions offered by artificial intelligence help organizations generate increasingly personalized messages that would have probably not been made possible if it were only for human assistance. Not to forget, chatbots and virtual customer assistants are quicker and more efficient in their responses – and they don’t get tired!

How AI improves customer experience

Let us imagine a situation wherein you, a customer, are dissatisfied with or have a problem regarding a customer’s product/service. You try to reach them, hoping to speak to a human. Instead, you are greeted by a computer-generated voice, essentially a bot – who will guide you through the first few steps in solving your problem.

This isn’t supposed to be the traditional, virtual method of doing things – the computer shouldn’t heedlessly demand a user to repeat themself over and over again.

Instead, AI steps in to help better understand customers across the face of the globe, inclusive of all sorts of dialects. This makes the whole process of interaction a lot more human – and enhances a user’s experience.

Moreover, the technology provides highly accurate responses and suggestions in a shorter span of time – which deem them much more efficient .

Read on to find out how your organization can benefit from deploying Artificial Intelligence to help increase customer satisfaction!

1. Smart email content curation

Often, several hours alone are spent on constructing and scheduling emails on a daily basis to be sent across to customers of various demographics.

The issue arises when it comes to being able to deliver personalized emails to a large number of people. According to various researches , personalized emails are 0.8 times more likely to perform better than those that are not.

Artificial Intelligence can help here by using extensive algorithms that track a subscriber’s email browsing data along with their website experience. This helps the software understand how that particular customer interacts and engages with specific content.

This sort of knowledge informs marketers how to detect content that clicks with customers and thus stands out as relevant. This content can then be used to create highly personalised emails.

Emails can then be categorized and assembled on the basis of:

Blog posts that have been read previously

Interactions with a website earlier

Blog posts with highest engagement and thus popularity

First engagement with emails that have a brand

Dwell time on a particular webpage

2. Intelligent Chatbots

You might have interacted online with a customer service representative and not been able to figure out that as a matter of fact, you were talking to a bot the whole time!

Chatbots are known to provide customer support in the smartest way possible, in domains ranging from health, fashion, food, technology – the list goes on – and their performance is only enhanced when powered and backed up by Artificial Intelligence. Chatbots are also known to better craft personalized content when compared to human beings!

Having access to data points that are highly customer-centric helps group and categorize requests that are location specific – which makes it easier to figure out what the common issues are. This can lead to identification of patterns and thus a fairly accurate prediction regarding what can potentially pose as a problem to a customer in the near future. This makes the chatbots so much more knowledgeable than online human customer service representatives!

3. Incremental increases in productivity through strategy

The chatbots that have been powered by Artificial Intelligence can begin conversations with customers that are in need. They can provide information as responses to queries or help with any stage in the purchasing process.

When the chatbot comes across a specific question that it cannot answer from its directory of auto-generated responses, it transfers this query to the customer agent team, where a human can take over.

This eliminates the need for a human to be present at all stages of the customer query. The support team is only required to handle the queries that specifically require their expertise – which then increases productivity and improves overall customer experience.

It is crucial to construct a customer experience vision and strategy well before the implementation of any technology, including Artificial Intelligence. Only then will an organization be able to effectively measure progress and goal achievement.

4. AI-driven customer insights

At some point in time, it would require a large number of human beings and an equally large amount of time to carefully sort through and analyze data related to their customers . Artificial Intelligence can do the same exact job with greater precision and speed within fractions of a second.

Artificial Intelligence algorithms are known to use several millions of data points to carefully curate effective customer segments with the help of a highly advanced machine learning system in place. Some such “data points” comprise of:

Communication partaken in earlier

Location-specific events

Buying patterns and behaviours

Interactions on the website

Referral sources

And a lot more.