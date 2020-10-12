



Last weekend we had 3 teams participating in the San Luis Triples competition. One team missed out on the semi finals on shot difference, but the other 2 teams both got through by winning their respective groups. James Cutting (San Miguel), Terry Morgan & Suzi Cooper went through their group unbeaten.

Allen Bowen, Violet Campbell & Fred Roberts went through on shot difference despite having lost their first game. Unfortunately the teams had to play each other & it was Fred’s team who progressed to the final to play the all male team of Norman Prior, Graham Shoots & David Morrison of Emerald Isle.

What a final it was going down to the wire with the Quesada triple losing out by just a single shot. All 3 teams would like to thank San Luis for a well run, enjoyable competition.

On Wednesday, our Winter League team played their first match as they had a bye in week one. Away at Monte Mar they had a fine win, with victories on 5 of the 6 pairs & taking the overall for 12pts. A great start to their campaign.

Winning pairs were George Carnell & Jason Prokopowycz 22-13, Terry Morgan & Trevor Voisey 17-9, Peter & Brenda Rees 18-16, Tony Lale & Colin Highland 18-11, Shena & Dave Barnes 18-12.

On Friday we played the annual President v Captain match which finished as a resounding win for the Captains team who won 6 of the 8 games & had shots of 170 to 121. Well done to everyone who played & the majority of us managed to stick to the protocol, just the odd slip up along the way. But it was good practice ready for the leagues.

Quesada is a competitive, friendly club and we welcome new members. If you would like more information please contact Captain Steve Hibberd on 96 599 3297/656 579 423