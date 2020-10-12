



The Orangetree Golf Society enjoyed three days of great golf, which thankfully the weather was on top form for.

The first day round was played at Aguillon golf course which proved to favour the long hitters, but was an absolute joy to play as the course was in great condition.

That was followed by two days, and two rounds at Alboran golf course at Cabo de Gato near Almeria. The course was long but favoured the steady hitters, which proved to be the case with the overall outcome.

The winner was Simon Sharples who ended up one point ahead of Kedric Rhodes, it was touch and go all around the course on the final day between four players but Simon took the lead on the 17 th and kept his nerve on the final hole, a long par 5 to take the Orangetree Tour Cup, which was presented by Stuart Robertson, the captain.

A great 3 days were had with great company and all looking forward to next year’s tour. Congratulations to Simon.