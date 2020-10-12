



Sponsored by The Pub, Avalon,Skippers,Gran Alacant Insurances,Rogers,La Piazza Dialprix and The Belfry.

CHICKEN RUN – Sunday 27th September

The monthly chicken run was nearly back to normal with thirty players taking part. All the present restrictions were still followed by all players. We also had a table top sale which was well supported, all proceeds went to the club funds. The football card was won by Howie, thank you to all for your support.

The ladies chicken was won by Pauline Merry with a very good score of thirty four shots. The men’s chicken was won by Dave Yarrow, the men’s eggs were won by George. Debbie playing her first chicken run won the ladies eggs.

WINTER LEAGUE – Monte Mar v Quesada

Wednesday 30th September saw Monte Mar playing the first league game of the season. Because of Covid 19 we could only play six rinks of pairs. The present Protocol was followed very well by all the players. We were at home against Quesada and had a very tough match, winning on one rink well done to Sheila Roberts and Phil Goble.

After the match we all enjoyed a lovely meal and a few drinks at the Belfry, after the meal Ronnie thanked everyone and announced the winner of the football card, the team was Man City and the winner was Danny King.

Shots Monte Mar 77 – 106 Quesada. Points Monte Mar 2 – 12 Quesada.

For further information about Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club check out our website or email us at info@montemarbowls.com. We are also on Facebook.

www.montemarbowls