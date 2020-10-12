



Miley Martínez of Torrevieja’s Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club was selected to attend a training session with the Valencian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics in her Juvenile age group.

Her addition boosted the number of Club gymnasts that attended last Friday’s Regional Training Programme to four. The gymnast enjoyed a very positive and enriching experience.

Martinez was chosen as the best absolute gymnast in the 1st division of the Iberdrola League held in Valladolid, and last year, she was proclaimed Champion of Spain in her category.