



This being the second week of the Winter League saw La Siesta 1 playing host to Vistabella which resulted in the visitors winning convincingly 12-2 (Shots 119 – 69) with two of the rinks sharing the points which were Jan & Brian Pocock (15–15), Dawn & John Taylor (13-13). La Siesta 2 travelled to San Miguel with the intentions to pick up as many points as possible but found the home team to be at the top of there game and we were unable to win on any of our rinks and the game finished 0-14 (Shots 61-132).

Very good play by all despite having only picked up 2 points.

On Thursday the 3-2-1 Internal Competition had its final week with Team Two finishing in 1st place. It was all down to the final discipline to decide who the winning team were going to be as Skip Sue Jordan´s team were only 1 point away from Team Two but failed to pick up the final 2 points. Well done; Irene Laverick, Shelia Millward, Les Bedford & Brian Fraser.

Well done to all the members who enter all these competitions because without your help they would not be such a success. Next Thursday sees the start of the Members Christmas Hamper Competition which will run until the middle of December. We still have a Chicken & Egg day every Wednesday afternoon 1.30 for 2pm and rollups on Saturday mornings 9.30 for 10am.

Anyone interested in joining La Siesta Bowls Club, run by the members , are welcome to call the Club President (George) or Club Captain (Wendy) who will be pleased to give you any information you may require to assist you in making that decision. We hope to see new members in the very near future.

George Richardson 865772498

Wendy Ralph 633068399